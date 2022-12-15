e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath accuses CM Chouhan of 'suspension drama'

Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath accuses CM Chouhan of 'suspension drama'

Kamal Nath made the comments, in wake of Chouhan announcing suspension of two government officials from the stage at an event on Wednesday.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
CM Kamal Nath (L) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress' Madhya Pradesh President Kamal Nath on Thursday accused Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of making excuses to hide failure of his government.

In wake of Chouhan announcing suspension of two government officials from the stage at an event on Wednesday, he alleged that a game of gimmicks by suspending government employees are being played by Chouhan for footage.

"These days, a drama of suspension is going in Madhya Pradesh. He (Chouhan) does a gimmick by suspending government employees from stage, whereas nothing like this happens on paper... He has nothing left to tell the people of the state now," he said.

Kamal Nath also alleged that everyday Chouhan would find a new excuse to remain in the news one way or the other. "... He knows how to misuse police, power and money," he claimed.

On Wednesday, Chouhan suspended two government officials from the dais. Addressing the CM Janseva Abhiyan's divisional-level programme, he announced suspension of district education officer (DEO) KK Dangore and Bhikangaon chief municipal officer (CMO) Mohanlal Alawa with immediate effect, saying that he had received several complaints regarding irregularities in work against both the officials.

"What should be done, should I suspend... let me suspend them," Chouhan has said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: BJP won Gujarat polls as it is home state of Modi and Shah, says Kamal Nath
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 72-year-old man beaten to death in old land dispute in Gwalior, one arrested

Madhya Pradesh: 72-year-old man beaten to death in old land dispute in Gwalior, one arrested

Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath accuses CM Chouhan of 'suspension drama'

Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath accuses CM Chouhan of 'suspension drama'

MP Shocker! Gwalior man murdered by 5 people over verbal abuse

MP Shocker! Gwalior man murdered by 5 people over verbal abuse

Madhya Pradesh: BJP won Gujarat polls as it is home state of Modi and Shah, says Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh: BJP won Gujarat polls as it is home state of Modi and Shah, says Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh: Scorpio rams into bike in Jabalpur, 1 dead, accused arrested

Madhya Pradesh: Scorpio rams into bike in Jabalpur, 1 dead, accused arrested