Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP flusters party leaders

BHOPAL: Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into the BJP has flustered many leaders of the party.

Such leaders have begun to spend sleepless nights after Scindia pushed his 14 loyalists into the cabinet.

Now, Scindia has an eye on the BJP organisation to provide proper place to his supporters. Apart from that, he wants posting of officers of his choice to the Gwalior-Chambal region. These incidents have ruffled the BJP.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar is the most important leader in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Besides, there are leaders like home minister Narottam Mishra, Anup Mishra and Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya who, too, are influential in the region. BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma also belongs to this place.

Now, Scindia wants to give position to his supporters in the party organisation. The BJP’s state executive committee will soon be formed.

Scindia told the national leaders of the party that his supporters should be included in the executive committee.

If the Scindia loyalists are included in the executive committee, many BJP leaders will be kept out of the organisation.

Through the party bosses, the BJP leaders are trying to stop the entry of Scindia supporters into the party.

Scindia is asking his supporters to join the BJP. Scindia brought Rajendra Bharati – who fought election against Mishra – to the BJP.

The relationship between Mishra and Bharati is tart. Likewise, he has brought many of his loyalists to the BJP, and plans to bring more.

The Congress used to appoint all office-bearers of the party in the Gwalior-Chambal region according to Scindia. When the Congress came to power, officers were posted to the region according to his choice.

Scindia wants the same kind of influence in the BJP as he had in the Congress. Those who are close to him are making a list of officers for posting to the region.

Now, Scindia wants that officers of his choice should be posted to the former ministers’ constituencies. Local BJP leaders are opposed to it, but nobody is listening to them.

KP Yadav gets shock

Jyotiraditya Scindia has given a shock to Guna MP, KP Yadav, by giving ministerial berth to Brijendra Yadav from Mugawali. KP Yadav was opposed to Brajendra’s entry into the cabinet. He opposed it before the leaders of the party organisation too, but nobody paid any heed to his voice. Scindia gave the second shock to KP Yadav by not including in the virtual rally in Mugawali. Yadav was once representative of Scindia when the latter was an MP. Nevertheless, Yadav joined the BJP and defeated Scindia in the general elections of 2019. Now, Scindia is out to tarnish Yadav’s image in the BJP.