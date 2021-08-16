Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia writes to railway minister to run Vande Mataram train on New Delhi-Agra-Gwalior route

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has written to Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav on Monday, requesting to run Vande Mataram train between New Delhi-Agra-Gwalior.

In the letter, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to run 75 Vande Mataram train on the occasion of 75th Independence Day of the country. One of these trains should be run between Delhi-Agra-Gwalior, which will further improve the movement of civilian tourists and businessmen of the area."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 04:52 PM IST