Bhopal

Updated on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 04:52 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia writes to railway minister to run Vande Mataram train on New Delhi-Agra-Gwalior route

In the letter to Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "One of the 75 Vande Mataram trains should be run between Delhi-Agra-Gwalior, which will further improve the movement of civilian tourists and businessmen of the area."
FP News Service

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has written to Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav on Monday, requesting to run Vande Mataram train between New Delhi-Agra-Gwalior.

In the letter, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to run 75 Vande Mataram train on the occasion of 75th Independence Day of the country. One of these trains should be run between Delhi-Agra-Gwalior, which will further improve the movement of civilian tourists and businessmen of the area."

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 04:52 PM IST

