Madhya Pradesh: Jupiter set to look brighter from Earth on Thursday night

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): Jupiter is all set to look brighter than usual on the night of Thursday, says national award-winner science communicator Sarika Gharu.

Sarika Gharu has said the earth, Jupiter and the sun will be on the same line, and the distance between the Jupiter and the earth will be less than it generally is, she says.

The planet can be seen throughout the night, and, at the midnight, it is set to shine brightly just above the head.

After the sunset on Thursday, Jupiter will appear in the eastern vault of the sky.

The full moon will also appear in the sky along with Jupiter, she says, adding that the planet will be 600 million km away from the Earth.

This ecclesiastical phenomenon takes place after every 13 months, she says, adding that will happen again on September 27, 2022.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 02:05 AM IST