Madhya Pradesh: Journalists XI register victory over BJP XI in friendly cricket match

The Journalists' XI team won the toss and sent the BJP XI team to field, while choosing to bat themselves.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 10:43 PM IST
FP Photo |
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A friendly cricket match was organised at the sports ground of Government Higher Secondary College of Excellence on Sunday morning. The match witnessed the clash between Journalists’ XI cricket team and BJP XI cricket team, in which the Journalists’ XI team emerged as the winner. Journalists XI cricket team was led by Sanjay while Yogesh Pal Gupta was the captain of BJP XI team. The Journalists' XI team won the toss and sent the BJP XI team to field, while choosing to bat themselves. The team scored 98 runs. Batsman Ghanshyam Dandotiya scored highest number of runs. All the players of BJP XI could score only 93 runs of whom Dinesh Rajput scored 37 runs. The Journalists’ XI team claimed victory by five runs in the match. Senior journalist Vinod Tripathi was the commentator.

