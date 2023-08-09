Madhya Pradesh: Joint Commissioner Hears Complaints, Asks Officials To Solve Them

Representative image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Joint commissioner (development) Rajendra Singh heard the complaints of 11 people at the divisional office on Tuesday.

Singh assured the complainants that their problems about illegal occupation of land would be solved.

A resident of Gayatri colony, Dinesh Singh Ghuraiya, complained that mutation of his land had not been done.

The land that has to be transferred to his name lies in Bharrad village and he has been moving from pillar to post for the work. He said he had visited the office of Tehsilder and the clerk for it.

A resident of Raipura in Porsa Tehsil, Narendra Singh Tomar, complained that the Jai Bhole Baba self-help group has not been providing proper meals to the students of government school in Raipura.

The group does not maintain cleanliness at the time of making food and uses poor quality of spices in the food.

Similarly, a resident of Natku-ka-pura village Balveer complained that a teacher of a government primary school Godhan Singh does not follow the rules.

He allegedly committed irregularities in temple construction work and the director of education conducted an inquiry into the case only on paper.

On the other hand, a resident of Joura Khurd Ramvodind Upadhayay said a sewer line had been constructed on his land in Keshav colony by mistake. He urged the district administration to remove the sewage line.

The joint commissioner has asked the departments concerned to sort out the problems of the complainants.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)