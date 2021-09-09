Madhya Pradesh: Jobless engineer commits suicide in Sagar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old engineer, who was unemployed for few months, allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a branch of a tree in Sagar district on Thursday, police sources said.

The deceased was identified as Dheeraj Ahirwar, a resident of Pagar village under Cantt Police Station of the district.

Dheeraj, an engineering graduate, used to work for a private firm in Bina. He lost his job during the first wave of COVID-19. He was staying with his family members at the village.

On Wednesday, he had dinner with family members and went to his room. Family members found him hanging from a tree on Thursday.

Deceased’s father told journalists that Dheeraj was desperately looking for a job. He had applied in many companies, but to no avail. This might be one of the reasons behind his extreme step, father said.

The police, however, said no suicide note was recovered from spot. “The statements of family members are yet to be recorded. Nothing was recovered from the spot which could help to establish the reason for his extreme step,” investigation officer Deepcharan Uike told journalists.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 05:14 PM IST