Madhya Pradesh: Job assistants submit memorandum, express anger

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): All the village job assistants and assistant secretaries submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate on Thursday.

In the memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, they said that they had been engaged as unskilled workers.

The rural development department, however, asks the job assistants and assistant secretaries to work for various welfare schemes launched by the government.

On the other hand, job assistants and assistant secretaries are getting a salary according to the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

According to the memorandum, most of the times, the job assistants are harassed, and many of them tried to commit suicide.

The job assistants get a monthly salary of Rs 9,000. They find it difficult to feed their family with this meagre salary.

They said that the job assistants and assistant secretaries implemented the government schemes risking their own lives.

VHP's district-level meeting concludes

The district-level meeting of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, held on the premises of Vishwakarma temple Dharmashala, concluded on Thursday. Regional organisational secretary Khagendra Bhargava said that the workers of the organisation work with dedication. President of the district unit of the organisation Sandeep Nema made a plan for the next ëDharma Raksha Nidhií and appointed in-charges for the event.

Keep cows for cow dung too, says Kadri

Coordinator of National Muslim Cow Protection Manch Shafaquat Hussain Kadri has said that cow should be kept for getting cow dung, besides milk.

Apart from protecting cows, the Manch distributes clothes and sweets to the poor on the occasion of Eid, Diwali, Dussehra† and other national festivals.

Kadri visited a Gomlikheda area dominated by tribal people and urged them to make various items from cow dung and sell them to eke out a living and celebrate Kamdhenu Diwali.

He distributed clothes, firecrackers and sweetmeats among the tribal people so that they may celebrate Diwali.

The Manch also informed the people about the reasons for celebrating Diwali and Dussehra and about how to make lamps and other items from cow dung.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 11:02 PM IST