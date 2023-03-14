 Madhya Pradesh: Jilted lover was involved in shooting, minor boy, says Police
Madhya Pradesh: Jilted lover was involved in shooting, minor boy, says Police

The culprit yet to be arrested

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The police have yet to lay their hands on the man guilty of shooting at and injuring a teacher and a minor boy in two separate incidents on Monday is still out of the policemen’s reach.

During the inquiry into the case, the police came to know that the youth who committed the crime was a jilted lover.

The minor boy who the youth shot at was the brother of the girl whom he had fallen in love with. It was, however, a one-sided affair.

The police detained some people for questioning, but they were yet to find a clue to the main culprit.

The accused lives in a house at Ganeshpura. He was sent to jail in connection with a murder.

Kotwali police station in-charge Yogendra Singh Jadaun said the police were searching for the criminal.

The police said that they had raided the culprit’s hideouts. The Station Road police are also searching for the youth, because the place, where he had shot at the girl’s brother, comes under the Station Road police.

On the other hand, the Kotwali police are searching for him for shooting at the teacher, Harishchandra.

The police further said that the youth got angry because the teacher had beaten up the girl.

He shot at the girl’s brother, because her family members sent the girl to her maternal uncle’s place.

