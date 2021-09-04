Madhya Pradesh: Jilted lover shoots 21-year-old girl dead, locals block traffic

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Three murders in the past two months in the Motinagar area have put a question mark on the functioning of the police department, said locals.

They said that the police had failed to maintain law and order, as the criminals are moving around the town.

The Motinagar area has turned into a home to criminals who are involved in gambling, betting and other crimes, the residents said.

The residents have made several complaints against the police station in charge, but he is yet to be transferred.

Nevertheless, the police swung into action after a youth shot a 21-year-old girl Poonam Kesarwani.

No sooner had the police department come to know about the incident than inspector general of police Anil Sharma, superintendent of police Atul Singh additional superintendent of police Vikram Kushwaha rushed to the spot, police officials said.

The police team searched the residents of the accused laid their hands on two cartridges and a pistol, the officials said.

After that, a team of the civic body’s building and construction department was called to the spot and the documents of the residence of the accused were examined, the officials further said.

The house of the criminal was demolished in the presence of the police officers.

On the other hand, the brothers of Poonam, Raja and Abhishek, informed the police that the accused Rohit Rajput had been harassing Poonam for a long time.

The criminal tried to cut the vein of their sister’s hand four months ago, they said, adding that they had lodged a complaint at the Motinagar police station about the incident.

The police took action and sent the criminal to jail, but the accused got bail a few months ago, they said.

On Thursday, when Poonam was returning home after depositing fees for admission to BA final year, Rohit misbehaved with her on the way.

By the time Abhishek and Raja could reach spot to help her, Rohit had shot Poonam dead.

The police said that both Rohit and Poonam had lived in the same area.

The police further said that Rohit had a one-sided love affair with the girl.

Rohit runs a shop of auto parts near Krishi Upaj Mandi, in charge of Motinagar police station, Satish Singh said, adding that the cops were searching for him.

Singh said that Rohit had been harassing the girl who lived in Shastri Nagar for a long time.

Rohit was pressing her to marry him, Singh further said, adding that the accused had tried to cut the vein of the hands of the girl four months ago.

The criminal was arrested and sent to jail, but he was released on bail a few days ago, Singh further said.

In protest against the incident, the residents of the area blocked traffic by laying the body of the girl on the road.

The agitators lifted the road blockade after the city magistrate and additional superintendent of police assured residents that the culprit would soon be arrested.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 12:21 AM IST