Madhya Pradesh: Jewellers Allege Harassment By Cops, Meet SP | Representative pic

Pipariya (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Jewellers’ Association on Monday met superintendent of police Amit Kumar Sanghi and alleged that a few cops of Kareli police station are harassing them. President of the Jewellers’ Association Shyam Sunder Soni alleged the policemen threatened the jewellers that they would be arrested on the charges buying stolen ornaments.

They informed Sanghi that on July 15 when a jeweller Pankaj Soni was returning from Bhopal he was taken into custody. They alleged that the policemen harassed him. The police did not follow the norms before taking him into custody, the association said. Sanghi assured the jewellers that he would set up an inquiry into the case.

