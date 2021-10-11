Madhya Pradesh: Jeweller shot dead, accused on the run

Bhopal/Chhindwara: A 40-year-old jeweller was allegedly shot dead by three unidentified persons in Chhindwara district on Saturday night. The cops identified deceased as Omprakash Somani, who was returning from Damoh and was heading towards Parasia.

He was travelling in an auto with his servant when shot dead. Incharge of Junnardeo police station Brajesh Mishra said Somani was a resident of Rajasthan and lived in a rented house at Parasia.

He was in the auto-rickshaw in which a family and his servant were also travelling, said the cop.

He said when the auto reached near Kolia village, the accused waylaid the auto with their bike. Two of them got down and dragged the victim out. He fell on the road and accused pulled out his bag and fled with it. Police said the accused were following him as they were clear about his belongings.

Mishra said the incident occurred at 8.30 pm. At the time, the auto driver and others rushed him to hospital where he was declared dead. Mishra said his family members live in Nathdwara of Rajasthan and they have yet to reach the district to record their statements. The amount of looted booty will be confirmed later, said the cop.

