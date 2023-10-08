 Madhya Pradesh: Jawans Plant Saplings In Police Lines
Madhya Pradesh: Jawans Plant Saplings In Police Lines

In all, 50 police personnel planted saplings. About 150 amla saplings were planted.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A plantation drive was carried out by the police personnel at Police Lines on Sunday, sources said. Besides launching cleanliness drive, the officials arranged for plantation in the premises of Police Lines. The drive took place in front of the community hall.

In all, 50 police personnel planted saplings. About 150 amla saplings were planted. Reserved inspector Kanak Singh Chouhan and other police personnel were present on the occasion who lifted the spirit of participants.

