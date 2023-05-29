Madhya Pradesh: Janpad panchayat employees seen gambling in video, suspended

Representative Photo | Photo: Pexels

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A video of three employees of Waraseoni janpad panchayat in which they were seen gambling, went viral on social media on Sunday. Balaghat district collector Dr Girish Kumar Mishra took cognisance and has suspended all three employees who were spotted in the video, official sources said.

Sources said that the employees who have been suspended by collector Mishra have been identified as Panchayat coordination officer Rajkumar Dhok, Mahesh Kumbhare and Manoj Chourey.

Later, the video began making rounds on social media platforms and messaging applications, after which Collector Mishra swung into action and suspended the trio. During the suspension period, all three of them will be required to report to Balaghat Zila panchayat office.