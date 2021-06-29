Madhya Pradesh: Janpad panchayat CEO named BJP leaders in his suicide note, alleges Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal/Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday claimed the "suicide note" left behind by Bhikangaon janpad panchayat CEO Rajesh Baheti, who was found hanging at his official residence in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Sunday, mentioned the names of some local leaders of the BJP, a charge dismissed by the ruling party.

Singh tweeted Baheti, 54, also mentioned that three BJP leaders had been illegally demanding money from him and that he was "humiliated" in a meeting.

Meanwhile, the police investigation prima facie suggested a professional dispute in the case. Khargone Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chouhan confirmed that a suicide note was found at Baheti's official residence.

"The case would become clear after verifying this suicide note. Initial investigation suggested some professional dispute. Police are investigating based on facts," Chouhan told reporters without elaborating.

"CEO of Bhikangaon Janpad Panchayat of Khargone district, Rajesh Baheti left a suicide note before committing suicide by hanging at his official residence on Sunday evening," Digvijaya Singh tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, he said, "In the suicide note, he (Baheti) said that he was committing suicide because money was being demanded illegally and he was humiliated in a meeting by BJP's Janpad president, Janpad vice-president and BJP Mandal president." Singh claimed these three leaders have reached Bhopal to "seek the help of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan".