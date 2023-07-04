Madhya Pradesh: Janpad CEO Held By Lokayukta For Demanding Rs 10k Bribe

Representative Image

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta team of Rewa has arrested the Chief executive officer (CEO) of Karkelijanpad of Umaria while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 thousand, officials said on Monday.

The arrested man is being questioned currently; the officials added. Official sources said that the complainant, Ram Lakhan Saket, is a Public coordinating officer (PCO) at the KarkeliJanpad of Umaria. He had approached the Lokayukta a few days ago, alleging that the CEO of Janpad, Diwakar Patel, had been harassing him from the past few days and had been demanding Rs 10 thousand from him.

After verifying the information, the Rewa Lokayukta team asked PCO Saket to hand over the amount to CEO Patel, which was laced with a chemical. As soon as CEO Patel accepted the bribe, the Lokayukta team caught him red-handed. Officials said that CEO Patel has been taken into custody and is being questioned currently.

