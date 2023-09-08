Madhya Pradesh: Jan Ashirwad Yatra In Itarsi On September 20 | FP Photo

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party will organise a public meeting at Itarsi on December 20 when its Jan Ashirwad Yatra enters Narmadapuram district. Party’s central leaders will address the meeting.

A meeting of the party was held in Patrakar Bhawan to discuss preparations for the meeting. Legislator from Narmadapuram Sitasharan Sharma, in charge of the Yatra Bharat Singh Rajput, chairman of Nagar Pankaj Choure and others were present in the conference.

According to Sharma, when the Yatra enters Itarsi, it will be accorded a rousing welcome. When the Yatra enters Itarsi, the members of Yuva Morcha will welcome it and take it to the venue of the meeting.

In-charge of the Yatra in the assembly constituency Lokesh Tiwari said that Yatra, which began from Neemuch on September, would reach Narmadapuram on September 20. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the Yatra from Neemuch.

