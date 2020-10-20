Madhya Pradesh: Jamiat Ulema e Hind condemns Usha Thakur‘s statement on Madarsas

Jamiat Ulema e Hind has condemned the statement made by culture minister Usha Thakur on Madarsas and asked the government to restrain such elements.

President of Jamiat Ulema e Hind, Madhya Pradesh chapter, Haji Haroon Ali said that Madarsas have always maintained harmony with society but some communal elements cannot digest it. ‘I appeal to people who nurse grudges against madarsas to visit them to know them better. They should see what kind of education is imparted in madarsas,’ said Haroon.

He said that till date there has been no report of any madarsa being engaged in any sort of terrorist activities. “I demand from government of India that those spreading communalism and hatred should be restrained from such activities,” said Haroon.

Rebutting the statement given by Thakur, Haroon said that Centre government has a scheme of modernization of madarsas but people should know that most of the madarsas are run and managed by common people.

People making such comments know nothing about madarsas. People across the world respect madarsas of India. Madarsas have played very important role in India’s freedom struggle where Ulemas (religious scholars) were martyred in large numbers, he added.