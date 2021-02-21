Madhya Pradesh: Jamiat-e-Islami women’s wing to heal women on home issues

Bhopal: The women’s wing of the Jamiat-e-Islmai Hind has started a 10-day workshop across the state to counsel women on domestic issues. It is part of the Jamiat’s national campaign, ‘Strong Family, Strong Society, Strong Nation.’

The 10-day series of programmes started on February 17 and will conclude on February 28. Various competitions, such as speeches, drawings and so forth, are being organised on the campaign’s theme.

“Various programmes are being organised to educate the people about the duties of each members of a family. This leads to creating a suitable environment to nurture future generations,” said Talat Khanam, secretary of the Jamiat-e-Islami Women’s Wing in Madhya Pradesh.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought about an adverse impact on the lives of common people in more ways than one. According to reports, cases of domestic violence have increased and crime against women has also seen a spurt. Moreover, more children had reached orphanages and senior citizens old-age homes, she added.

Lectures, webinars and so forth are being organised on how to inculcate and keep family values intact, especially during adverse times. Women are being told about their rights. Experts from the mahila thanas and women’s commission are invited to brief the women.

Among the other important programmes is ‘Inter-Faith Dialogue’, where the heads of different faith are invited and cultural bridges are built, besides eliminating general misconceptions about each other’s faith.

Girl students are also conducting a house-to-house survey to ask women about their main areas of concern through a survey form.

Common get-together at tea parties are also organised to convey the message.