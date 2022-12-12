Madhya Pradesh: Jain samaj submits memorandum to Additional SP demanding listed criminals’ arrest in Bina

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Folks of Jain samaj, accompanied by numerous BJP leaders took out a rally in Bina town of Sagar district on Monday and submitted a memorandum to Additional SP of Bina.

The Jain samaj resorted to protests in view of the physical assault and robbery case that was committed by various listed criminals of the town on Friday night.

In the memorandum addressed to the state Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, it was alleged that Praveen Panthi and 12 of his accomplices, who are listed criminals and are indulged in the sale of illicit liquor, physically assaulted a property broker identified as Nikhilesh Jain and other commoners.

The accused allegedly also robbed Jain of Rs 50,000. Following this, when the victims reached the Bina police station to lodge a complaint against the accused, the accused allegedly barged inside the police station and again attacked the victims. The people of Jain samaj also alleged that the police did not take any action against the accused.

Towards the end of the memorandum, the Jain samaj people said that the police have not been able to trace the accused till date, which has sparked fear among the general public. The Jain samaj people as well as BJP leaders have demanded strict action in the case and have warned of stirs, if their demands are not met.