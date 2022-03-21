Madhya Pradesh Jail dept to implement officer-in-charge system

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The jail department has decided to implement officer-in-charge system for officers as they are being denied promotions due to legal battle on reservation in promotion.

Notably, employees are not getting promotion due to legal battle and they are retiring also without promotion.

Now, as per the decision, the officers will be made in charge on the higher vacant posts on the basis of their eligibility and seniority.

Notably, the same decision was earlier taken in the police department.

As per the decision, a scrutiny committee will select the eligible personnel to give charge of the higher posts. The list will be prepared post wise. According to the order, deputy jail superintendent and senior welfare officer can be posted as district jail superintendent in charge, while assistant jail superintendent as deputy jail superintendent in charge.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 11:23 PM IST