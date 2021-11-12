Madhya Pradesh: Jaibhan Singh lashes Salman Khurshid over Hindutva-ISIS comparison, says he should go to school

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has again landed himself in controversy for his writing.

In his recently unveiled book Sunrise over Ayodhya, Salman Khurshid compares Hindutva organizations with terrorist organizations like ISIS.

Irked by the claims, BJP has opened a protest against Salman Khurshid.

Senior BJP leader Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, who played a key role in Maharashtra's co-in-charge of Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan, has raised the demand to ban Salman Khurshid's book, expressing strong objection to it.

Jaibhan Singh has also demanded a criminal case be registered against him.

“He should go to school. He has written the book with a poisonous pen,” said the BJP leader.

Taking a dig at Congress National President Sonia Gandhi in this matter, he called Salman Khurshid a slave of a foreign woman.

