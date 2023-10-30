Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Wins Divisional Level Kudo Championship

Representative Picture

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur emerged as an overall winner in the divisional level Kudo competition. The inter-district Kudo championship was organised at Karate Training Centre in Vijay Nagar, Jabalpur. The winners will now participate in the upcoming state-level competition scheduled for December.

They will be provided with the necessary equipment and support by the department of education. The competition was held under the guidance of coordinator Rajendra Kumar Dhawalpuri. The judges of the competition were Akash Jadhav, Ajay Kshatriya, Varsha Armo, Pratibha Ahirwar and Sumit Nagotra.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)