Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur SP suspends six police personnel including three ASIs

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of police Jabalpur has suspended six police personnel including three Assistant Sub-Inspectors of the crime branch with immediate effect. These officers were providing protection to criminals involved in gambling and betting.

According to Superintendent of Police Siddhartha Bahuguna, the police had raided the residence of vicious criminal Suraj Patel in Madanmahal area on October 8 where several people were playing bets. The police arrested Suraj, his wife Fatima and six other bookies Neeraj Sahu, Vinay Burman, Hussain Khan, Rajesh Kesharwani, Rakesh Srivastava, Rahul Patel from the spot. The police also recovered Rs 8400 cash and a betting dairy from the spot. The accused Suraj has around 78 criminal cases of attempt to murder, robbery, bombing, Arms Act, assault, gambling, betting etc, SP added.

During the investigation, the police found the recordings of these six police personnel from the seized mobile of accused Suraj. After that three ASI, Rajesh Shukla, Ramakant Mishra, Vijay Shukla and three head constables, Gyanendra Pathak, Anand Tiwari and Ajay Yadav were suspended with immediate effect.

The responsibility of the investigation of allegations against the police personnel has been handed over to ASP City Rohit Kashwani.

Meanwhile, on the transfer of 20 other police personnel, Crime Branch ASP Gopal Khandel says that they have been posted in the crime branch for a long time and exceeding the number of staff, 20 personnel have been transferred to the traffic police station Malviya Chowk. It is an administrative order. In view of the festivals, there was a need for force in the traffic. The crime branch had an excessive number of staff because of which they have been transferred, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 01:10 AM IST