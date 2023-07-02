 Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Meeting Chaired Ahead Of KTC Cup Karate Championship
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 11:29 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Meeting Chaired Ahead Of KTC Cup Karate Championship | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of senior karate coaches was chaired at karate training centre located in Vijaynagar of Jabalpur on Sunday, ahead of KTC cup karate championship slated to begin on July 9.

It was informed at the meeting that the tournament will be organised at Maharishi Vidya Mandir school located in Vijaynagar. Sources said that the KTC cup is aimed at lifting the spirits of those karate players who have enrolled at karate training centre.

Apart from this, the KTC cup’s objective is also to prepare other karate players for major tournaments. Karate coaches present in the meeting said that more than 300 karate players are expected to turn up at KTC cup.

Head coach of Bengali Karate Club, Narendra Gupta, head coach of Ranjhi Karate Centre Peter John, assistant coaches Lata John, Sakhi John, Palak Naidu, Bhoomika Gupta, Suresh Kumar, Om Rao, Shreyansh Vishwakarma, all rounder martial artists Prakash Yadav, Prajwal Gupta and Sabir Ansari, head coach of Vijaynagar Karate centre Rajendra Dhawalpuri, assistant coaches Nain Bahadur, Sahil Singh Thakur as well as senior karate players Aakash Jadhav, Prashant Patel, Aparna Choudhary, Ajay Chhatri, Aman Kshatriya and others were present.

