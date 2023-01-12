Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Lokayukta police nab clerk taking bribe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police, Jabalpur have arrested a clerk posted in additional commissioner’s office for taking bribe of Rs 65k from the complainant on Thursday.

SP, Sanjay Sahu told Free Press that the complainant Tikaram Chandrawanshi had filed a complaint to the police. In the complaint he stated that, a case is under hearing in the court of additional commissioner Jabalpur related to his parental land.

He has 18 hectare land in village Pali Khurd of Seoni district. Out of 18 hectares, seven hectares of land has been mutated on the name of another person.

The clerk Chandra Kumar Dixit demanded a bribe of Rs 65k to pronounce the case in his favour. The matter was reported to the police. After verification, a trap team was formed in the leadership of DSP Dilip Jharbade.

On Thursday in the office, the amount was given to the clerk, he kept the amount in the drawer. The member trap wing caught him in the office. The police have recovered the amount and also conducted a search in the office.