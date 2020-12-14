Madhya Pradesh: I’ve held many important posts, now ready to take rest: Nath

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Kamal Nath seems to have been disenchanted with the state politics after the Congress’s defeat in the by-elections.

At an event at Amarwada in Chhindwara, Nath said he was ready to take rest as he had given lot of time to politics. Nath said he held as many important positions as no other politicians had done. Therefore, he does not crave for any post and wants to have rest, he said, adding that the people of Chhindwara should decide the course of his further journey.

Nath’s statement has kicked up a debate in political circles in the state. According to some political analysts, his statement indicates he wants to keep away from politics.

BJP state unit president VD Sharma took a dig at Nath. He said if Nath took renunciation from politics, he should take Digvijaya Singh along with him. Had Nath thought about it earlier, the state would not have been in ruins for 15 months, Sharma said.

Nath, however, clarified his statement saying he would take renunciation from politics if the people of Chhindwara urged him to do so.

Media coordinator, Narendra Saluja, also clarified that Nath wanted to say he had no desire for any post. Nath wants to serve the people of the state, Saluja said, adding that the former chief minister had worked hard in the by-elections and expected the Congress would get a good number of seats.

Party legislator Babu Jandel alleged the Congress lost the by-elections because Nath had kept Digvijaya Singh behind the curtain. Against this backdrop, Nath’s statement has rattled the Congress.

It's his own problem: Shivraj

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has said he will not initiate anyone into renunciation. Without mentioning the name of Nath, Chouhan said, “Whether he wants to stay at home or take renunciation from politics is his own choice.” Allegations and counter-allegations against him are coming from his own house, Chouhan said, adding that whether he wants to solve the problems or give a reply to those charges is his personal affair. “My best wishes are with him,” said Chouhan.