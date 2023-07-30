Madhya Pradesh: Itarsi Gets Seventh Rank In Cleanliness Contest | FP Photo

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): The city got seventh rank in the state in the ward-wise sanitation competition under Cleanliness Survey-2023. The competition was held as part of Mukhya Shahri Swachchata Sankalp Mahaabhiyan (CM’s city cleanliness drive) from May 12 to May 30 this year.

The ward-wise cleanliness drive was held in all Nagar Palikas in the state. The civic bodies sent the entries for the best ward of each city to the directorate of Urban Administration and Development Department of the state government.

On the grounds of cleanliness, the Nagar Palikas have been awarded. In the state-level competition, the ward number 13 in Itarsi was included in the Nyas colony category under Swachch Bharat Abhiyan. Itarsi got the seventh rank in the competition.

The ministry gave a citation to sanitary inspector R K Tiwari, ward supervisor Sanjay Chawre, Manoj Bohat and Sachin Narayan for doing outstanding work to keep the city clean. Chairman of Nagar Palika Pankaj Choure gave credit to local legislator and former Speaker of MP assembly Sitasharan Sharma for the award that the civic boy was given.

He also congratulated chief municipal officer HemeshwariPatle, Swachhata chairman Rakesh Jathav, councillor of ward 13 Amrita Manish Thakur and all the officials associated with the cleanliness drive. Choure urged the officials of the civic body to work hard, so that they might get the top rank for keeping the city clean.

Read Also Opposition Manipur Visit: INDIA Bloc MPs Reach Raj Bhawan In Imphal To Meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey

Patle said the rank could be achieved because of the hard work of the officials and people’s cooperation. “We shall overcome all the shortcomings in the next competition and bring the city to number one in terms of cleanliness,” she said.

Councillor of ward 13 Thakur thanked the chairman of Nagar Palika and chief municipal officer for the ranking the city achieved. Chairman of Swachhata Samiti Rakesh Jadhav said the residents of the ward had cooperated with the officials of the civic body to achieve the results.