Madhya Pradesh: Itarsi Gaurav Diwas celebrated, essay contest held

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): Itarsi Gaurav Diwas was celebrated at Bhavani Prasad Mishra auditorium on Sunday. Nagar Palika Parishad organised an essay-writing competition on history of Itarsi town, water preservation and cleanliness drive and honoured 104 people won the contest. Students from different schools in the city took part in the competition. Former assembly speaker and legislator Sitasaran Sharma, chairman of Nagar Palika Pankaj Choure, sub-divisional magistrate Madan Singh Raghuwanshi and other officials were present at the function.

Sharma gave away prizes to the winners. He said 94 years have passed since Itarsi Nagar Palika was set up in 1929, but it was Chief Minister Shivraj Singh who took a decision to celebrate the Gaurav Diwas of the city. A city is known by the people who live there, and journalists and litterateurs play a pioneering role in it, Sharma said.