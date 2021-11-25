Madhya Pradesh: IT raids two business establishments in Bhopal, Indore, search continues

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Income Tax (IT) department has raided two business establishments in Indore and Bhopal, sources said on Thursday.

The search at various premises of both business establishments in Indore and Bhopal is going on.

According to reports, a team from the IT department reached the Institute of Kautilya Academy situated at Bhanwarkua locality around 6AM and started the search.

Simultaneously, other teams of IT raided the Academy's other branches situated in Press Complex, Mangal City and Rajbara. A team also conducted raids at the residence of Shridhant Joshi, who is director of Kautilya Academy. He lives in Vidya Nagar.

Sources said that documents related to tax evasion had been seized.

“As of now, it is not clear as to how much tax was exactly evaded, the search is still on,” an officer from the IT Department said.

Similarly, a separate team of the department conducted raids at various premises of Digiana Groups in Bhopal and Indore.

Sources said that a team of IT Department reached the Corporate Office of Digiana Group in Shivaji Nagar in Bhopal and seized incriminating documents.

“In Indore, the search is going on at Digiana’s office in Pipalyahana and the director's residence in Vishnupuri,” the officer said.

