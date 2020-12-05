Madhya Pradesh issues new plan, SOPs: Standard 10 and 12 classes to be held from next week

BHOPAL: The state government, on Saturday, issued the new plan and standard operating procedure (SOP) to run the 10th and 12 standard classes from next week. The long wait to reopen schools has finally come to an end. On one hand, the number of corona cases is increasing in the state and, on the other, the state government has decided to open the schools.
On Friday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took the review meeting of the school education department and decided to close schools till the 8th Standard till March 31, 2021. At the meeting, it was also decided that the board exams of the 10th and 12th Standards would be taken on schedule and the classes would be operated for teaching.
Now, the government has decided that, from next week, the 10th and 12th Standard classes will be started. The 9th and 11th Standard classes will be taken twice or thrice a week, but the schools will decide how many days the children should be called.
Covid protocols: Importantly, the classes can be run according to the space availability at the schools. It has been decided that, to maintain social distancing in the classes, a class can be divided into two sections. It is mandatory to take the written consent of the parents of students who are willing to come to school. All the schools have to follow the Covid-19 SOPs issued by the ministry of home affairs and also of the state government from time to time.
Covid test of students: The district collectors will hold the responsibility of conducting Covid tests of the students and also of the teaching and non-teaching staff of the schools from time to time.
Before starting school, a meeting of the District Crises Management Committee will be organised and its recommendations will be followed punctiliously.