Madhya Pradesh issues new plan, SOPs: Standard 10 and 12 classes to be held from next week

BHOPAL: The state government, on Saturday, issued the new plan and standard operating procedure (SOP) to run the 10th and 12 standard classes from next week. The long wait to reopen schools has finally come to an end. On one hand, the number of corona cases is increasing in the state and, on the other, the state government has decided to open the schools.

On Friday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took the review meeting of the school education department and decided to close schools till the 8th Standard till March 31, 2021. At the meeting, it was also decided that the board exams of the 10th and 12th Standards would be taken on schedule and the classes would be operated for teaching.

Now, the government has decided that, from next week, the 10th and 12th Standard classes will be started. The 9th and 11th Standard classes will be taken twice or thrice a week, but the schools will decide how many days the children should be called.