Madhya Pradesh: Issue new guidelines for Durga Utsav, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to home department

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked the home department to issue new guidelines after considering all aspects of covid-19 for the ensuing Dussehra.

Chouhan issued the above instruction on the heels of Hindu organisations’ protests against the government guidelines on the size of idols and that of Pandals.

The order was issued at a meeting held on Thursday to review the corona pandemic.

Chouhan asked the home department to consider the demands of Durga Utsav committees. But the system should be such that the corona does not spread, he said.

He also said there should be clear instructions about taking out processions.

Chouhan came to know that the artisans had already made big idols, so the government’s order to make six feet statues and 10 x 10 Pandals has put them in a dilemma.

After Chouhan’s instruction, new guidelines on idols and Pandals may be issued. It may give some relief to the Durga Utsav committees.

He asked the health department to issue post-covid-19 care guidelines to those who have already recovered from the disease.

In some cases, a few patients have tested positive for the disease after their recovery from it, he said, adding that, it happened, because the patients mingled with people just after being discharged from the hospital.

A patient testing negative should remain in home isolation for seven days, he said.

Those who are living in home isolation should be monitored, he said.

Growth rate of corona is 2.04% in Indore, 2.10% in Jabalpur and 1.51% in Bhopal.

Chouhan asked the health department to see that the growth rate of the disease is reduced.

The Chief Minister was informed that 60% of patients are in home isolation.

Death rate has been 1% in the past one week, he said, adding that, none should die from covid-19.