Madhya Pradesh is on 13th position in terms of corona cases

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is now on the 13th position among all other states which have afflicted with the in the country.

A few days ago, it was among the top ten states in terms of the corona pandemic.

The matter came to light at a review meeting held by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.

In the past two days, the number of active corona cases has declined. The number of patients was more than 94,000, but now, it has come down to 92,000.

The condition of Bhopal in terms of corona cases is worse. Many positive cases are coming daily. Similarly, the positivity rate is also very high.

There were 1, 811 patients in Bhopal on Wednesday, but in Indore, the number was 1, 789, in Gwalior it was 920 and in Jabalpur 741.

In the meeting, Chouhan directed the officers that the state had received 568 MT of oxygen on April 28.

Family members of corona warriors to get Rs 50L

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who spoke to the health workers on Thursday said the scheme for corona warriors had been re-launched.

If someone dies at the time of working, his family members will get Rs 5000,000, Chouhan said.

Chouhan has said the way the corona warriors are working risking their lives, nobody can pay it back.

He paid tribute to the health workers who died serving the nation.

Chouhan has said it has again proved in the hour of crisis doctor is next to God.