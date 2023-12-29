Madhya Pradesh: Irrigation Department Asked To Clear Meenakshi Square By Jan 1st Week In Narmadapuram | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 22,000 square km area occupied by the irrigation department will be cleared to widen the Meenakshi Square. City magistrate Sampada Saraf directed the sub-divisional officer of the irrigation department Megha Bansal to vacate the area by the first week of the New Year.

Saraf issued the directive at a meeting with the officials of various departments for smooth traffic flow, beautification of the city, developing parking lots and for maintaining cleanliness.

Chairperson of Nagar Palika Neetu Mahendra Yadav, MLA’s representative Mahendra Yadav, chief municipal officer Navneet Pandey, regional transport officer Nisha Chouhan, DSP (traffic) Santosh Mishr, Tehsildar DS Dhurve and other officials were present at the meeting.

Saraf told the officials of the irrigation department that work for widening Meenakshi Square would start from January 4, so the encroachments should be removed from there. Saraf told Bansal if the encroachments were not removed, the administration would strictly act against the guilty.

She directed the officials of the civic body to seize the goods, kept by the shopkeepers outside their business outlets, and return those items after the traders paid the fine. The city magistrate also asked the officials to raise the amount of fine.

She told the chairperson of Nagar Palika, MLA’s representative and the CMO to find a land and put up a proposal before the Nagar Palika Parishad for constructing a parking lot.

The vegetable sellers should be told to set up their business outlets on the platforms allotted to them at the newly constructed vegetable market, she said, adding that the vacant lands in the market should be allotted to fruit sellers.

Those who are selling vegetables on roads in the city should be told to shift to the newly constructed market, she said. After the meeting, Saraf inspected the vegetable market and interacted with the vendors to know their problems.

She told the vendors that CCTV cameras were being installed and the market premises developed. She directed the officials of the Nagar Palika to arrange for security and drinking water in the market.