Madhya Pradesh: Irregularities Found In Kabir Park Construction Work

Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Many irregularities have come to light in Kabir Park being constructed at Barha trisection in the city. There were complaints about the poor quality of work.

Chaiman of Nagar Parishad Niranjan Prajapati, chief municipal officer KN Singh and sub-engineer RB Tripathi inspected the work on Tuesday inspected the park and came across poor quality of work.

Singh said irregularities in the work would not be tolerated. Similarly, the officials of the civic body came across irregularities in construction work at Baba crossing.

Contractor Dinesh Kumar Pandey from Pithaurabad put paver blocks on both sides of the road, but the place on which the blocks were laid caved in. As a result, paver blocks opened at many places. A notice was issued to the contractor.

Singh issued a notice to the contractor, Sai Nath Associates. The block Congress committee complained to the civic body about the poor quality of Kabir park at Barha tri-section. The work is not being done according to norms. When the team inspected the work, they found several shortcomings.

Besides paver blocks, soil around the boundary wall caved in at many places. The stands installed for electric lights are also not up to the mark for public places, since most of them shake just with a slight touch. The big and small gates of the park do not open.

The contractor has been told to do the repair work within seven days and inform the civic body about it. According to Singh, Nagar Parishad is constructing the Kabir Park at Barha Trisection. During an inspection, the officials came across several irregularities and the contractor was told to improve the work, Singh said, adding that the contractor did not follow the construction norms.