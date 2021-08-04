Madhya Pradesh: Irregularities crop up in vaccination drive

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Irregularities have cropped up in the vaccination drive, Sarpanch of Piparia village, Gajendra Singh.

He told Free Press that the doses of vaccine meant for the villagers were given to the employees of a private factory.

There was a plan to vaccinate the people of Piparia Gram Panchayat on July 28, 50km from the district headquarters.

The villagers reached the centre where the drive was supposed to take place and waited till noon for the dose. But their wait went in vain.

The villagers kept calling the officials. Nobody took their calls.

In the evening, Singh spoke to the sub-divisional magistrate who said that 158 people in his village had been vaccinated.

When the villagers called up the auxiliary nurse midwife, they came to know that 158 doses of the vaccination meant for them had been given to the employees of a private factory.

There were 300 doses for the residents of the village. Out of the 300 doses, 100 vials were meant for the second dose and 200 for the first.

District Immunization Officer, Shatrughan Dahiya, said that vaccination for the Factory and Kanwas village was also scheduled for July 28, so there was some misunderstanding.

The mistake has been rectified and the villagers have been vaccinated again at a camp set up separately in the village. Some people still to be vaccinated will soon be jabbed.

An investigation into the case is going on, and, if any employee or officer is found guilty, he will face the music, Dahiya said.