Madhya Pradesh: Irked denizens demonstrate, pelt stones on admin's car, raise slogan against the collector in Sheopur

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Normal life in Sheopur has come to a standstill after the rains and flood waters receded. Water logging is still being seen in the low-lying areas of Sheopur.

The laxity of the administration is building blocks of problems on the villagers. Irked by the administration turning blind eye to the dreadful condition of Sheopur amid the flood fury, denizens demonstrated, pelted stones on the vehicles of the administration. Slogans were also raised against collector Rakesh Kumar Srivastava.