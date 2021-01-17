Madhya Pradesh: IOIC, Bhopal develops mobile application ‘Samay Bank’, will give medical assistance to elderly

BHOPAL: An organisation IOIC, Bhopal, has developed a mobile application ‘Samay Bank’.

The mobile application will work like a mobile bank. It will compile the timings and contact number of the people who helped senior citizens.

Secretary of the IOIC, Bhopal, Akshat Dubey said that the mobile application is ready. Its trial version was launched on Saturday. The app will be dedicated to the people soon.

Dubey said that the app will be free of cost for elderly persons who live alone at their homes. The app will help to fulfil their emotional and health needs. It will also be of help to the children who are away from their parents. “we will keep updating them about the health of their parents through the app,” he said.

There are many instances for elderly persons living alone dieing for want of timely medical care. In such cases sometimes, even their family gets information about them after a gap due to busy life; children are unable to keep in touch with them. The app will bridge these gaps, Dubey said.