Madhya Pradesh: Interstate criminal held for circulating child pornography videos online

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Raipur police have arrested an interstate criminal of Balaghat for uploading and circulating child pornography videos online, the police said on Sunday. Official sources said that in connection with the circulation of child pornography videos online, senior police officials of Raipur directed Raipur city cyber cell to probe the matter and nab the persons responsible for sharing such videos on social media.

The cyber wing of Raipur police swung into action and began probing the matter, exploring all the technical aspects and finally emerged successful in tracing the accused Devraj Bisen, a native of Balaghat. The accused was living in Raipur and sharing child pornography videos on social media platforms. The accused was arrested while his mobile phone was seized. A case was also registered against him under the Sections 67 and 67(A) of IPC and the Information Technology Act.

