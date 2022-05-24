Madhya Pradesh: International athlete's father among 2 killed in chemical factory blast

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons, including father of an international athlete, were killed in a blast at a chemical factory in Sehore on Monday morning.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to deceased's family members.

The incident took place at Ayesha Chemical's factory in Pachma Industrial area of Sehore, the home district of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Though the exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, it is believed that the blast occurred after fire broke out due to a short circuit. According to information, several labourers were stuck inside the factory after the incident. They were rescued by firefighters, who were pressed into action soon after the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Gaffar Khan, 62 and Rekha Bai, 36.

Khan was father of international athlete, Bushra Khan -- a long distance runner from Sehore, who has won several gold medals in national championships.

On getting information, former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP, Digvijaya Singh and Leader of Opposition in state assembly Govind Singh along with others rushed to the spot and interacted with victim families.

"Local people informed me that such incidents keep happening in the Pachma industrial area. If this is true, then the efficiency of the Sehore District Industrial Centre needs to be questioned. The Madhya Pradesh government should get the incident investigated and pay immediate compensation to the kin of those who have died," Singh later tweeted.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP), N Rajput said that a case was been registered and investigation was on to find out the reason that led to the incident.

