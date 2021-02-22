Madhya Pradesh: Internal squabbling intensifies in BJP after Girish Gautam’s election

BHOPAL: The Bharatiya Janata Party has met the demand of the Vindhya region by electing Girish Gautam as Speaker of the House. Gautam’s election has, however, intensified internal squabbling in the party.

After the decision to elect Gautam as Speaker, a legislator from Sidhi, Kedar Shukla, has opened a front. Shukla told media persons on Monday that the struggle would continue. The Vindhya region should be represented in the Cabinet. Kedar, who wanted to become Speaker, put up his demand for a Cabinet berth.

Former minister Rajendra Shukla, too, is unhappy. In the region, Shukla is the most important face of the BJP.

Gautam’s becoming Speaker has changed the power map and power politics in the Vindhya region will change. Gautam is a Brahmin leader and Ramkhilawan Patel, a minister of state, belongs to the OBC category. So, the BJP tried to give importance to both communities by electing Gautam as Speaker and Patel as minister of state.