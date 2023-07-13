Madhya Pradesh: Intermittent Rains Brings Hope Of Bountiful Harvest For Farmers

Representative Image |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Breaking a pattern that persisted for over fifteen years, this year's monsoon in Madhya Pradesh has aligned with the expectations of the farming community. The Jabalpur region, encompassing the entire Mahakaushal area, has experienced active monsoon conditions since June 26-27. Agricultural experts suggest that the intermittent rainfall aligns with the needs of each crop, ensuring that farmers receive the necessary water for their fields.

Unlike the previous years, there was no pre-monsoon rainfall, which resulted in the smooth harvesting of summer crops.

Following this, the timely arrival of rainfall has facilitated the sowing of maize and paddy crops. Although there was a brief interruption in the rainfall, the fields received sufficient water, allowing farmers the necessary time for sowing new crops.

Previously, excessive or insufficient rainfall had prevented farmers from achieving a good yield. However, this year's evenly distributed rainfall has provided farmers with a much-needed opportunity to sow their crops and receive sufficient water when required.

Farmers are optimistic that this monsoon season, after a long gap, will bring them a bountiful harvest.