Madhya Pradesh: Inter-state gang of bike lifters busted by Balaghat police

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The Balaghat police have busted an inter-state gang for lifting two-wheelers from various localities of the city, the police said on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of police (ASP), Vijay Dabar said that the police had sprung into action after numerous complaints of vehicle-lifting were being reported since a long time in the city. He added that the latest incident of bike theft came to light on January 17, after which the police began probing the matter.

The police teams sifted through the CCTV footages installed in the Kotwali area, from where the bike had been stolen. A suspect, identified as Raju Tembhre was spotted in the footage, who was collared by the police, and confessed to stealing the bike and numerous other vehicles from other localities of the city too, along with two of his accomplices.

The accused told the police that they used to steal the vehicles and sell them to other people. The police then took six people into custody, who had purchased the stolen vehicles from the accused, and seized a total of 23 bikes from the possession of all accused. The accused used to target costly bikes and steal them, the police said

