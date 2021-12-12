Madhya Pradesh: Institute of Excellence in Higher Education alumnus & IPS officer Shubham shares tips with students

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shubham Agarwal, who has recently cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination and made it to Indian Police Service (IPS) told the students of Institute of Excellence in Higher Education (IEHE) to dream big and make every effort to fulfill their dreams. Only then, their dreams will come true.

An alumnus of IEHE, Agarwal was addressing the inaugural session of the foundation course on civil services training programme organised by the Professional Qualification Cell of Institute of Excellence in the state capital on Saturday.

Clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination is easy but it is possible only with attitude, dedication and positive thinking, Agarwal said adding one can accomplish even the most difficult tasks with ease. He also went on to observe that failure lowers the morale but one should not get demoralised or discouraged by failures and everyone should try again and work hard to achieve success. He said he too had been through failures but his family and friends supported him.

The IEHE director Pragyesh Agarwal addressed the students and said more students will fulfill the objectives of the institute. Staff members Kalpana Mullick and Ruchira Choudhary were also present on the occasion.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 07:29 PM IST