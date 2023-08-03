Madhya Pradesh: Instead Of Gas Cylinders, Wood Used To Cook Midday Meal

FPJ

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Midday meal is cooked with the help of wood in nearly two dozen schools at Uchehara Janpad Panchayat.

All these schools are in hill areas of the Janpad.

Since food is cooked with the help of wood, trees are regularly felled, sources said.

There are reports that since the amount of food is less than required, many children are deprived of it.

Nevertheless, officials running the self-help groups who prepare midday meal do not monitor the happenings in the schools.

According to sources, gas cylinder is not being used because of rising prices of gas cylinder.

Although the state government provides gas cylinders at cheaper rates for cooking midday meal, the self-help groups prefer wood to LPG.

What the children get in the name of cooked vegetable is water, sources further said, adding that Aganwadi children rarely get breakfast.

A teacher of a school at Kari Mati said he had informed the director of self-help group to provide food separately to the students of Aganwadi and the school according to the menu.

He also said that he had informed the senior officials about it, but they did not take any action.

Since food is cooked with wood, smoke belching out of the oven made of bricks and mud covers the school premises. So, children are forced to sit in the classroom amid smoke.

Nevertheless, the officials said that since the prices of gas cylinders had increased, they were forced to use wood to cook food.

They said that they got only 25 paisa as conversion cost for each student.

