Madhya Pradesh: Inspirational session for Class 1 students held at Hassomal Lakhani Public School | FP Photo

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): An inspirational session was organised for the students of Class 1 of the Navnidh Hassomal Lakhnai Public School in Bhopal on Saturday, the school authorities said.

In the session, the chairman of Shaheed Hemu Kalani Educational Society, Siddh Bhauji, secretary AC Sadhwani, school principal Amrita Motwani, coordinator Rita Ahuja and other staff members were also present.

Garlanding of the photographs of Goddess Saraswati and Sant Hirdaram marked the commencement of the session. Post this, the school students staged a skit and presented songs on significance of worshipping God on the occasion.

Siddh Bhauji then presided over the programme and said that God was omnipresent. The one who has faith in him will never face any hurdles or obstacles in life. He then said that the best time to worship God was from 5.40 pm to 6.20 pm.

Adding to the statements, he said that parents were a reflection of God and one must obey them to keep God happy.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Teen hospitalised after bicycle handlebar penetrates his abdomen