 Madhya Pradesh: Insect Found In Biryani At Eatery In Rani Kamlapati Railway Station
Madhya Pradesh: Insect Found In Biryani At Eatery In Rani Kamlapati Railway Station

RLDA imposes penalty, recommends food licence cancellation

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 08:37 AM IST
BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) has slapped a fine on an eating joint situated at Rani Kamlapati Railway station (RKMP) after an insect was found in biryani served to a customer on Tuesday.

A customer at Awadh Food restaurant found an insect in the biryani he ordered. The customer brought the matter to the restaurant manager's notice but he claimed that food is prepared at godown but the kitchen is neat and clean. Even after this the manager handed over the bill to the customer.

RLDA project engineer Mayur Jain told Free Press that after the incident was reported they inspected the kitchen of the restaurant and found deficiencies in service. We have slapped a penalty and also recommended cancellation of its food licence, said Jain.

