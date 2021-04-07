Madhya Pradesh: Infection spreading fast to different areas, afflicting families

BHOPAL: This year, the coronavirus is spreading faster than in the last year. The virus infected only an individual last year, but it is afflicting the entire family this year.

It is also spreading to colonies and to different areas very fast. Most of the residents in Rajiv Nagar, Ayodhya Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Rachna Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Lal Ghati, apartments in Kolar, Babdia Kalan, Koh-e-Fiza, Gandhi Nagar and many other places are afflicted with the disease.

As the number of patients is increasing, the situation in Bhopal arising out of the corona pandemic is worsening. No bed is left in Chirayu Hospital, JK Hospital, AIIMS and Paliwal Hospital for corona patients. Besides, there is pressure on other hospitals. As there is no bed left in hospitals, many patients are in home isolation. The condition of a few patients who are in home isolation is becoming serious.

The number of beds has been increased in Hamidia Hospital, but the pressure has increased due to the rising number of patients.

According to some doctors, the situation arising out of the corona pandemic this year is worse than that of last year. They say the infection has begun to spread fast, because people come out of their homes. Apart from that, the virus is infecting the people very fast, they say.