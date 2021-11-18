Madhya Pradesh: Infant girl died during treatment in Rajgrah

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): An infant girl recovered from garbage died during treatment at the district hospital in Rajgarh, an official said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Pipliya Kulmi village. A person passing nearby the garbage area heard the cry of the baby and reached near her. He took the baby girl and informed the Machalpur police.

Acting on the information, the police reached the spot and took the girl to the hospital. After the preliminary treatment the girl was referred from Machalpur to the district hospital.

According to the sources, the girl was examined in the district hospital and because of the critical condition, the doctors put her on a ventilator. The newborn girl died in the SNCU ward at the district hospital at 5 pm on Wednesday.

Pediatrician Dr RS Mathur, said that she was on a pile of garbage shivering in a cold throughout the night. The baby was premature. When the girl was brought to the district hospital, her placenta was not cut. As soon as the placenta was cut, there was a lot of bleeding. Doctors tried their best to save her, Mathur added.

The post-mortem of the newborn was done on Thursday morning in the presence of the police. After that the body was handed over to the police.

