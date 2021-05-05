Madhya Pradesh: Industrial production takes a hit due to Covid, several units shut

BHOPAL: The effect of the Covid pandemic on industries is now apparent. Several industrial units have shut down, while others that are running are doing so with less than half their capacity.
It is a phenomenon that is being witnessed across the globe and Madhya Pradesh cannot be an exception to it, say industrialists from the state. Supply of raw materials is affected due to restrictions in several places in different states. Moreover, rates of most of the raw materials, too, have shot up unexpectedly.
The scenario that exists in the Mandideep industrial area is very similar to other major industrial areas of Madhya Pradeshóincluding Indore, Mhow, Malanpur and others.
ìThe demand of products has gone down drastically due to the nationwide phased lockdown. Moreover, the supply chain has also been impacted and itís hard to find trucks for transporting materials," said an industrialist. Besides, the rates of almost all basic raw materials had shot up considerably since the first wave. They had not come down since then, he added.
The slowdown that has come now may take a little longer as things are still uncertain. One should know about the peak of the pandemic and about the complete vaccination programme and only then can one form an idea about the shape of things in the days to come.
20-25% industrial units have stopped operations
With the abnormal surge in number of Covid cases in the rural areas, fear of affliction among the industrial workers has increased manifold. Theyíre now hesitant to go to the factories. About 20-25% of the industrial units have shut down in the past two months. There are several factors that have impacted industries. While about 20-25% of units have stopped operations, those that are running are doing so with less than half the capacity.Rajiv Agarwal, president, Mandideep Industrial Association
